Sports Scoreboard
November 19, 2025
By Bob JacksonOnly Lockwood 8-man and Lamar Class 2 are still in the hunt for a state football title in 2025.Lockwood beat Liberal to win District...
MUSINGS
November 19, 2025
BelieveIn America you can believe what you want. Whether it is true or not only God knows. And perhaps your wife!The Blue And White Streak! In the late 1940s into the early...
ANTIOCH PILGRIM NEWS
November 19, 2025
What a picture in the paper for Lucille's 101 birthday with that car. She said they had one, but it was yellow with a white top. So many cards, calls and best wishes for...
Roots & Harvest Community Market Recognized
November 19, 2025
Agriculture leaders from across Missouri were recognized by Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn during the 51st Missouri Governor’s Conference on...
Jones Honored at Everton's Black & Gold Meet the Teams
November 19, 2025
Bill Jones of Everton, Missouri, has been attending Everton High School ballgames for decades, always sitting in the front row of the bleachers. On...
Betty Nance
November 19, 2025
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Betty Joyce (Rainwater) Nance, of South Greenfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully at the age...
Harry Beerly
November 19, 2025
Harry Lee Beerly, of Golden City, Missouri, departed this life on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in his home at the age of 82.Harry was born on April...
Lockwood Tigers District Champs!
November 19, 2025
The Lockwood Tigers 8-man football team defeated the Liberal Bulldogs 69-16 on Friday, November 14, 2025 in the District 1 Championship game,...